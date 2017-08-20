DRIVEN + VIDEO: Consumer Reports Weighs In On The All-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio — And The Verdict Is...

The all-new Alfa Romeo Stelivo is something I don't think many of us expected from an Italian auto manufacturer.

That's because it's a sport-utility vehicle.

I guess you could say it's a sign of the times.

But you have to go where the buyers are. Considering the demand for sporty, compact SUVs, it only makes sense for Alfa to try and give its sales figures a boost.

Hell, it worked for Jaguar.

In a world where the Porsche Macan is priced sky high, it's going to be interesting to see if the Stelvio can be the "poor man's Porsche." See what Consumer Reports has to say about the all-new SUV.


Alfa Romeo leaps into the premium SUV market with its all-new Stelvio. But with its inconsistent transmission, quirky interior, and frustrating infotainment system, the Stelvio will need more that character to survive its fierce competitors.




