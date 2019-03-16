DRIVEN + VIDEO: Did Land Rover MISS An Opportunity To Further Along The 2nd Gen Evoque's Design?

So, Land Rover has launched an all-new Range Rover Evoque. But before you start saying "it's not all-new, what are YOU talking about Agent 00R," I highly suggest you watch the highly informative review below.



That's because Land Rover has done A LOT with the second-gen Evoque.



Well, except one thing. It didn't do much to its design.



While the Evoque was a brilliantly designed machine out of the gate, it's starting to look a touch dated. Sure, the evolutionized design that aligns it with the Velar helps but it's kind of like putting a band-aid over a stab wound.



That's the problem with high fashion. It goes out of style faster.



That said, I've got to ask: Did Land Rover MISS an opportunity to give the second-gen Evoque a much fresher take? What say you, Spies?







The second-generation Range Rover Evoque gets a new model platform, new mild hybrid powertrains, unique visibility-boosting onboard technology and a more refined new look. Matt Saunders travelled to Greece to find out how much the car's driving experience has changed, and how well it's set to continue the sales success of its forebear. Subscribe now:



