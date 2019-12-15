DRIVEN + VIDEO: Does The All-new Lincoln Corsair Have The GOODS To Lure You Away From The Q5, XT4, X3, GLC, NX And Others?

It's been really exciting to watch the Lincoln brand undergo its transformation. THINK: Not too long ago there were many people wondering if Lincoln even should continue existing.



That's how bad things got.



Now though the luxury marque is making a product assault. Especially when it comes to sport-utility vehicles. The all-new Navigator impresses as does the Aviator. So, now what? That's where the MKC-replacing Corsair comes into the mix.



Looking like the Aviator's baby, it's a smaller SUV with that same amount of spunk. Is it enough to win the folks over at Kelley Blue Book? Check out the clip below to find out!







Welcome to the family baby-bro Lincoln Corsair. Formerly, the MKC, this compact two-row American luxury five-seater fits right in to the Lincoln family. Kelley Blue Book's Lyn Woodward walks you though the details.



