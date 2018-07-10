DRIVEN + VIDEO: Does The All-new Toyota Corolla Hatchback Have Enough JUICE To Fight The Civic And Mazda 3 Hatches?

In the entry-level car category, it used to be a problem. Simply put, cars were goofy, unsexy and lacked any real panache.



Today, that's no longer an issue.



Entry-level autos have adopted much snappier styling and technology from luxury-oriented products has filtered down. Hell, you can even option starter cars with lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control systems.



When it comes to one of the world's best-selling vehicles, the Toyota Corolla, this is no different. Now available as a hatchback, it aims to take on the likes of the Honda Civic hatchback as well as the Mazda 3, which is known for its zoom zoom.



How does it fair, you ask? See Kelly Blue Book's impressions in the clip below.





The word Corolla doesn't always conjure up the most exciting of words, sensible, reliable, fun-free usually come to mind. So what about Toyota's 2019 Corolla Hatchback? It's modern exterior looks full of zippy promise and eye-popping frivolity, but does it deliver in the performance arena, and equally live up to the old reliable Corolla name? Let Micah Muzio take you on a tour of Toyota hot hatch discovery.



