DRIVEN + VIDEO: Doug DeMuro DETAILS The All-new, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Like NO ONE's Done Before

Agent00R submitted on 3/18/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:44:14 PM

0 user comments | Views : 202 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The all-new, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette has been arriving in showrooms and getting into consumers' hands.

Just in time for Spring.

While there's been a lot to discuss with the all-new C8 Corvette, the reality is that not many people have actually experienced it. So, what's it really like?

As of yesterday, Doug DeMuro posted a video detailing the C8 inside and out. You know, he runs through all the quirks and features.

Personally, I am most interested in the driving portion of his review. The other stuff is, more or less, self evident in all honesty.

Having said that, I know plenty of folks want to see the switchgear and tips/tricks, so, have at it, Spies! See what Doug DeMuro thinks of the all-new Corvette, below.





DRIVEN + VIDEO: Doug DeMuro DETAILS The All-new, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Like NO ONE's Done Before

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]