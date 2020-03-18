DRIVEN + VIDEO: Doug DeMuro DETAILS The All-new, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Like NO ONE's Done Before

The all-new, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette has been arriving in showrooms and getting into consumers' hands. Just in time for Spring.



While there's been a lot to discuss with the all-new C8 Corvette, the reality is that not many people have actually experienced it. So, what's it really like?



As of yesterday, Doug DeMuro posted a video detailing the C8 inside and out. You know, he runs through all the quirks and features.



Personally, I am most interested in the driving portion of his review. The other stuff is, more or less, self evident in all honesty.



Having said that, I know plenty of folks want to see the switchgear and tips/tricks, so, have at it, Spies! See what Doug DeMuro thinks of the all-new Corvette, below.





