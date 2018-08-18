DRIVEN + VIDEO: Doug DeMuro DISHES On The All-new Volvo XC40 — Survey Says...

I feel like a broken record these days but I am really enthusiastic about the work Volvo is doing these days. From a product perspective, it's just delivering great products, all around.



It doesn't take a wizard to make out that the niche manufacturer isn't selling as many sedans as it used to, however. Sure, there's the systemic trend that has buyers flocking to sport-utility vehicles, but even before that its wagons and SUVs were getting a lot of love.



Its all-new generation of vehicles isn't any different.



The latest SUV to make its way into the Volvo fleet is the XC40. Although some have derided it as being too sterile and small, I would highly recommend anyone in the market give it a serious look. If you need further convincing, just check out Doug DeMuro's latest video, which features the XC40.



While it's more of a brochure than a review, I think many will find it helpful as they check out entry-level luxury SUVs.







The 2019 Volvo XC40 is the coolest, funkiest Volvo in years. Today I'm reviewing the XC40 to show you why it's so cool -- and I'm driving the Volvo XC40 to show you why the XC40 should be on your shopping list.



