DRIVEN + VIDEO: Doug DeMuro Gets His Mits On The All-new Mercedes-Benz A-Class — So, What's $40k Get You?

It's been amazing to see the automotive industry evolve over the past 20 years. Back in the late 1990s, $40,000 would get you an awful lot of car.



Today? Not so much.



That will only get you an entry-level Mercedes-Benz. But, frankly, is that so bad? Not really, at least if you're looking at the all-new Mercedes A-Class. It may sound bad on paper but just check out Doug DeMuro's review right here and you'll quickly understand why.



That's because the all-new A is packed with technology and its interior is a big step up from the last-gen CLA-Class.



Get dialed in via DeMuro's review, below.







The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is now the cheapest Mercedes-Benz. I'm reviewing the A-Class to show you around the new baby Benz, and I'm showing you all the quirks and features of the Mercedes-Benz A220 -- and all of its technology.



<br>



