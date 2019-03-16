In recent days the Kia Telluride has been front and center here at AutoSpies. Although I am sure some folks will say Kia is keeping our lights on, that's not the case.



What the Korean marque has done, however, is build a tremendous product — at least in our eyes.



Having said that, we recognize we're not the only game in town. Doug DeMuro, who has risen to significant YouTube fame, recently got behind the wheel of the all-new seven-seater Kia and we wanted to share his perspective on it.



It may just surprise you.



Check out DeMuro's clip, below.







The 2020 Kia Telluride is a new midsize family SUV. Today I will review the Kia Telluride, and I'm going to show you all the important things to know about the Telluride during my Kia Telluride review.



<br>



