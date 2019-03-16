DRIVEN + VIDEO: Doug DeMuro Weighs In On Kia's All-new Telluride — Is It Going To SLAY Luxury Mid-size SUVs?

In recent days the Kia Telluride has been front and center here at AutoSpies.

Although I am sure some folks will say Kia is keeping our lights on, that's not the case.

What the Korean marque has done, however, is build a tremendous product — at least in our eyes.

Having said that, we recognize we're not the only game in town. Doug DeMuro, who has risen to significant YouTube fame, recently got behind the wheel of the all-new seven-seater Kia and we wanted to share his perspective on it.

It may just surprise you.

Check out DeMuro's clip, below.



The 2020 Kia Telluride is a new midsize family SUV. Today I will review the Kia Telluride, and I'm going to show you all the important things to know about the Telluride during my Kia Telluride review.




About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Every video starts off with "Thiiiiis"....the over-enunciation of nearly every word is ridiculous as well...someone needs to send this fool to broadcast school. Stop flailing your damned hands.

"The hottest new SUV on the market"???? #NOT He makes a total ass of himself demonstrating "driver talk".

His review is largely accurate, but painful to watch and listen to.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/16/2019 10:01:24 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

