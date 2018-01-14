DRIVEN + VIDEO: Edmunds Gets Its Hands On A Tesla Model 3 — Watch The VERDICT, Now!

The Tesla Model 3 is, in my opinion, one of the most important vehicles in automotive history. Although I am sure some will disagree, I feel confident that the success or failure of this auto will have a ripple effect across the space.



There's many reasons for this, but for brevity, let me keep it short:



1) Tesla's brand is stronger than any other automaker with exception of the exotics, like Ferrari;



2) Tesla has made electric vehicles a "must have" item — it's aspirational and also something that the folks with big bank accounts need to have to keep up with the Joneses (if you're into that sort of thing); and,



3) I do believe the Model 3 is a do or die moment for Tesla.



Given the production hang ups and now reported customer concern about what they're receiving — premium interior option issues — we're interested to know how it actually is behind the wheel. Good news! The folks at Edmunds recently got behind the wheel and are now going to tell us their thoughts.



Check out the clip below!





What is it like to drive the long-awaited Tesla Model 3 sedan? Director of Vehicle Testing Dan Edmunds shares his thoughts after spending a weekend in our newest long-term test vehicle.



Q: How much does the 2017 Tesla Model 3 cost?

A: They're not yet building the $35,000 base vehicle with the standard battery. All 2017 Tesla Model 3 sedans have the long-range battery, so they start at $44,000. For the time being, the $5,000 Premium Upgrades package is a mandatory option, so the effective base price of the car is $49,000. This test vehicle was priced at $55,000 because it also has Autopilot ($5,000) and a paint color other than black ($1,000). Delivery and taxes are extra, of course.



Q: How far will the 2017 Tesla Model 3 go on a full charge?

A: Model 3 sedans built with the long-range battery are officially rated to deliver 310 miles of range. The base model will be rated at 220 miles when it debuts in the near future.



Q: How much power does the 2017 Tesla Model 3 have?

A: The rear-mounted electric motor produces 258 horsepower. There is no transmission because the Model 3 uses direct drive to power the rear wheels.



Q: How quick is the Model 3?

A: We have not yet brought our Tesla Model 3 to the track. Complete test results will be coming to Edmunds soon.







