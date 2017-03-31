DRIVEN + VIDEO: FIRST Drive of The Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster — So, What's It REALLY Like?

The Mercedes-AMG GT, since launch, has added yet another vehicle into the Porsche 911, Chevrolet Corvette and Jaguar F-Type consideration set. But, now we're starting to see the all-new Roadster work its way into the mix.



The latest variant is the GT C. But with all the letters, "S" and "R" and standard GT model, what does this all mean?



Well, let our friends from Autocar help sort you out.



It recently had the chance to get behind the wheel of the GT C Roadster to do a bit of show and tell. It seems like it would be wrong to even ignore it. Having said that, scope out the Autocar clip, below.



Let us know what you think of the latest and greatest from the boys and girls at Mercedes-AMG.





