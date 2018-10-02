DRIVEN + VIDEO: FIRST Reviews Of The 2019 Audi A7 Are Out...Survey SAYS?!...

When the first-gen Audi A7 made its debut, it was a landmark moment for the four rings. That's because the marque had finally stepped outside of the very comfortable Audi box.



While there's no question that Audi has been producing some handsome products for years, they all felt a bit...safe. There's no fun in that.



The A7, on the other hand, brought an all-new level of daringness and sophistication to the company's design ethos. Luxury buyers ate them up in droves. So, now what? Well, the second-generation car is here and, frankly, it seems to be a rather close evolution than a revolution.



Is that simply going to be enough to make the A7 stand out from its highly competitive direct competition as well as the vehicles it will — eventually — get cross shopped with?



The first verdict is in. We'll let YOU decide...





The new Audi A7 Sportback is a sleeker version of the A8 luxury limousine, with sleek looks and a sportier demeanour. Does it have what it takes to face the Mercedes-Benz CLS?







