DRIVEN + VIDEO: Forget The Audi Q3! Check Out The All-New Mazda CX-5, Says Consumer Reports...

One automaker that's impressed me over the past several years has been Mazda.

While I've been a fan of its products before — my ex girlfriend picked up a Mazda 3 that served her well — it's been nice to see the Japanese automaker continuing to push itself.

Quite popular, the CX-5 was a nice alternative to the rather mundane Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V. Given how those two vehicles have been upgraded quite a bit, the small SUV battle will be ferocious.

But, fear not. Mazda is not resting on its laurels.

Consumer Reports had the chance to take the all-new Mazda CX-5 for a spin and put it through its paces. So, what's the verdict?

Interestingly enough, our friends at CR note at the end of the clip that a fully loaded CX-5 may make for a great alternative to the Audi Q3 and Buick Encore. Clearly, there's a lot to like about the Mazda. See what Consumer Reports has to say in the clip below.


Mazda's redesigned 2017 CX-5 has improved handling, ride comfort, and a quieter cabin, all of which make it a solid contender in the compact SUV segment. One drawback: The infotainment system has a convoluted menu structure.




"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

User Comments

MDarringer

Mazdas look like they should cost like Audis--but they don't--and they are better made and more reliable. Mazda is a brand that deserves MORE popularity. Excellent products.

Posted on 4/9/2017 6:37:14 PM   

