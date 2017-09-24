DRIVEN + VIDEO: Forget The F1, Enzo And Carrera GT — Jay Leno Takes Us For A Spin In His 1911 Christie Fire Engine

Jay Leno is a world renowned car collector. And while many people are aware of his love for McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and others, lesser known are his more eccentric vehicles.



Take, for example, the 1911 Christie Fire Engine he most recently featured on Jay Leno's Garage. I am pretty confident you won't run into one of these at your local auto meetup.



This video I am particularly keen on due to one reason. The Christie Fire Engine was created by noted American investor J. Walter Christie. Although it's not a common inventor's name like, say, Thomas Edison, Christie was a fellow New Jerseyan.



In fact, he was born and raised in my hometown.



As an auto and history buff, there's too much good in this story for me to pass up. So, I am sharing it with you.



Check out the video below to see what Leno has to say about the fire engine and its history.





After blowing a piston that shot through the side of the block, Jay is ready to take this 9-ton 1911 Christie Fire Engine back on the road and give it a send-off it well deserves.





