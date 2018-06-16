DRIVEN + VIDEO: How MUCH Better Can The Mid-engine, V8 Ferrari Get? We Find Out With The All-new Ferrari 488 Pista...

I feel like I've beaten you over the head with my love for mid-engine Ferraris equipped with V8s. What can I say? They're just simply brilliant.



As with every single Ferrari release, the vehicles continue to get better with each release. With every iteration they're just that much better.



Take, for example, the 488 GTB. It is actually three seconds faster around the world famous Nürburgring than the legendary Enzo. That's pretty amazing progress for the Italian marque.



So, what's the all-new 488 Pista like? I think most would agree if you're looking for more power, less weight and a more rigid driver's car, it's better. But is it light year's ahead of the standard car?



You'll just have to see for yourself, below.







It has the engine and aerodynamics from the Ferrari 488 Challenge car, but, at 661bhp, it not only makes 50bhp more than the regular 488 GTB and 20% more downforce, it’s also up to 90kg lighter thanks to a widespread adoption of carbon fibre.



Does this mean, though, that it’ll have the measure of other low-volume, race-inspired cars like the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and Lamborghini Huracan Performante? Join us as we find out whether this is another Ferrari special that ticks every gorgeous box it should.



