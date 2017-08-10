DRIVEN + VIDEO: In-depth Review Of The All-new Audi A8 Shows Off Its Technology Features — Are You WOWED?

As noted in a post yesterday, the all-new Audi A8 is here and getting tested. Jam-packed full of features, it follows the last-gen A8's playbook.



Kill them with technology.



But is that what it takes to beat the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series? Carwow's Mat Watson finds out.



Personally, what I think the Spies will like about this video is the in-depth nature of this video review. While many reviews tend to cater to smaller attention spans, this 15-minute clip really highlights the beauty of the technology used within the all-new A8.



Having said that, take a peek at the A8 in action. It's definitely worth a watch to see what latest tech will filter down into normal vehicles on the road.





This is the all-new Audi A8. The fourth generation of Audi’s luxury limousine could be one of the most technologically advanced cars ever produced - so I put its gadgets to the test in this first drive review. Find out what it’s like to drive, what it’s like to be driven in, and how well the rear quarters double as a dining room...







