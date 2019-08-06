DRIVEN + VIDEO: Is Porsche's All-new Cayenne Coupe Going To Be The Latest MUST HAVE SUV?

In an interesting twist that I was actually surprised to see Porsche follow is the production of a four-door coupe sport-utility vehicle. Called the Cayenne Coupe, we're interested to see if its any different from the standard Cayenne SUV.



With the success of products like the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe, it's not a surprise that Porsche joined the fray.



So, what's the end result of its move? Our friends at Auto Express recently did a road test to see what the Cayenne Coupe is all about.







The original Porsche Cayenne set a high handling benchmark in the luxury SUV class when it launched almost two decades ago. It has solidified its place at the front of the pack ever since, with the latest version retaining its dynamic honours when it debuted towards the end of 2017.



But while rivals like Mercedes and BMW have reaped the rewards of diversification, it has taken Porsche a little longer to come round to the idea of expanding its SUV range. Better late than never, the German maker stunned crowds at this year’s Shanghai Motor Show with the aptly named Cayenne Coupe.









