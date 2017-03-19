DRIVEN + VIDEO: Is The All-New Honda CR-V A STUD or DUD To Live With Daily?

One of the best selling sport-utility vehicles is the Honda CR-V. Say what you will about its previous generations design or driving dynamics, the car sold a lot of units.



All-new for 2017, I have to say that I like its design. I know I am in the minority as our commenters have made it clear that the all-new look isn't for everyone.



But, what is it really like?



I recently had the chance to get some wheel time and I will tell you now it's yet another sign that Honda has cleaned up its previously strewn act. The CR-V is impressive. And when I compare it to the experience I had in the RAV4, it easily blows that vehicle out of the water. Its ride is better, its ergonomics are better and its interior is, you guessed it, better.



There are some down sides but I'll keep that for my review.



Until then you can check out Kelley Blue Book's thoughts on the all-new CR-V. Their presenter is an owner of a CR-V, so, you should already have an idea of where this is going. Scope out the clip below.





If you're looking for a no-fuss compact SUV that has a sterling reputation for reliability, practicality and value, the Honda CR-V will fit your life like a glove.







