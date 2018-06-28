DRIVEN + VIDEO: Is The All-new Volvo XC40 The "IT" SUV Of 2018?

At this stage, it shouldn't be much of a surprise. Sport-utility vehicles are where the sales are at.



And, for certain niche luxury brands, this is where they'll be making their bread for years to come. Take, for example, Volvo. While it produces lovely sedans, the reality is its sales are overweighted to their fantastic SUV offerings.



The same goes for Acura.



All new to the Volvo fleet is the XC40. Packaged in a smaller and spunkier package, it definitely brings a bit more panache and funky styling to Volvo's product portfolio. And, it seems to have struck a chord. I am seeing these SUVs everywhere and they just hit dealerships.



So, I've got to ask: Is the XC40 the "IT" SUV of 2018?



What say YOU, Spies?







The luxury sub-compact SUV concept might sound like an oxymoron, but plenty of high-end car makers are disagreeing in droves, as are car buyers. Volvo wants in on the CUV action, and we're going to show you why we think Volvo's XC40 is one of the best.



