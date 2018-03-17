DRIVEN + VIDEO: Is The Mercedes-AMG CLS53 ALL The AMG You NEED?

At the 2018 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS), Mercedes-Benz introduced some all-new AMG models. If you were hoping for 63s then you were disappointed.



But if you were just hoping for some more tarted up Benzes, you walked away happy.



Personally, I have been pretty stoked about the three-pointed star debuting these all-new, middler AMG vehicles. That's because for some folks the 63s are just a bit overkill. But if you want more grunt over the standard cars and you want that extra bit of style and flair the AMG variants provide then there's no other logical choice.



Think of it this way: With Porsche you have the 911 Carrera S, the Carrera GTS and then the GT3. If you're really looking for the best of both worlds without going crazy, the GTS is the obvious choice. That's the role these 53 models play.



At the end of the day though what really matters is if these cars still have that certain X-factor and they exude that AMG character. So, what's the verdict? See below as Autocar puts a CLS53 to the test.





The new Mercedes-Benz CLS is here. Now in its third generation, the 2018 CLS continues where its forebears left off: a large coupe-like four door that competes with the Audi A7 and BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe. Here, Matt Prior tests the range-topping model, the AMG 53, which features a new 3.0-litre six cylinder engine with not just a turbo, but an electric supercharger and a mild hybrid system too. What’s it like? Fast, refined and, as we’ll see, not without a dose of AMG character. Would you pick one over its rivals?







