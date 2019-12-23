DRIVEN + VIDEO: Is The Porsche 911 SPEEDSTER The BEST Porsche Of ALL Time?

I have a feeling some may read my headline and consider it hyperbolic. Just hear me out.



Sure, the 918 Spyder and Carrera GT exist. I get that. As I note though, I am asking you to consider the BEST Porsche of all time. I am not asking for the fastest.



That means you have to be able to use the vehicle in most conditions. Ideally, it's not punishing. Also we're bringing in the element enthusiast's prefer: Driving involvement.



Simply put, when you've got the right clutch and shifter combination there's nothing quite like it. And Porsche has this equation sorted out better than any other.



So, is the latest 911 Speedster the one? See our friends from Autocar lay it out in the clip below.







The 2020 Porsche 911 Speedster is what you get if you imagine a Porsche 911 GT3 without a roof.



With a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated engine, a six-speed manual gearbox, and GT-department suspension the Speedster is the last of the line for the 991-generation 911. It's incredibly focused to drive and engaging, like the best Porsches, on road or the track.









