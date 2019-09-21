DRIVEN + VIDEO: Just How Good Is McLaren's GT During A 1,000-mile Drive? Only One Way To Find Out...

One thing is certain: If you build a car named GT for "grand touring," it better do that well.



But, automakers — especially of the exotic variety — don't tend to let publishers review cars for a great distance. It's rare to get that kind of access.



Of course it helps when you're one of the world's oldest automotive publications and the automaker is British-based. That makes a world of a difference.



So when I saw the folks over at Autocar had a go in McLaren's newest vehicle, the GT, I knew you had to see this. Check out the clip below, Spies.







The McLaren GT is the firm’s first dedicated grand tourer, designed from the outset to be as easy and comfortable to live with as it is thrilling to drive. With bespoke bodywork, lots of luggage carrying ability, a luxuriously appointed interior and previously unheard or levels of refinement, for McLaren at least, the GT’s task is to both to shrink mammoth motorway journeys and monster mountain passes.



To find out whether McLaren has pulled off this delicate balancing act we subjected it to the ultimate GT test - driving from the very south of France back to the UK, taking in some of the best driving roads Europe has to offer. Here’s how we got on.



