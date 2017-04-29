DRIVEN + VIDEO: MINI Is Still Maxi! See What Kind Of Punch Its JCW Countryman Packs...

So, what do you do when you deliver a product to the market and after a handful of years everyone that wanted one, has bought it? Aside from realize you may have done too good of a job, you expand the product portfolio.



This is what has happened to MINI and another small car manufacturer, Smart.



MINI did an OK job keeping people interested in the brand by unveiling the larger in all dimensions Countryman. Now in its second generation though, we've been keeping an eye on it to see if consumers are still intrigued by the brand.



The latest Countryman to roll out of the factory is the JCW — John Cooper Works. Think of it as the M GmbH division of MINI. In other words, the JCW is the tuned up version of the standard Countryman. That means it's more powerful and packs a punch. Of course this all comes at a price.



Is it worth it though? Well, that's where Auto Express' Steve Sutcliffe comes into the picture. Watch his review for a bit of clarity on the matter.





The new John Cooper Works Countryman joins the recently revealed JCW Clubman as the most potent MINI there has ever been. Its familiar 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine produces 228bhp and a generous 350Nm of torque, which is enough to send it from 0-62mph in just 6.5 seconds – and eventually to a top speed of 145mph.



It’s also one of the biggest and most expensive cars to wear the famous MINI badge. The wheelbase is 19cm longer than before, and with an eye-watering list price of £30,875 when paired with the standard-fit six-speed manual gearbox. It’ll take a committed MINI enthusiast to take the plunge, especially on this eight-speed auto, which costs £32,590 before options.







