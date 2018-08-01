DRIVEN + VIDEO: Move Over Macan, The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio May Have Just Usurped You...

Take, for example, the BMW X5M, which laps a track just as fast as the E46 M3.



But now the Italians are in the game. After a 2017 where the Giulia got a whole lot of respect — even when it was broken half the time — it seems like 2018 may be the Stelvio's year. Check out this Autocar video review that details this reviewer's experience with this crazy red head. While I will admit it is a bit of an oxymoron to get worked up over how sporty a sport-utility vehicle is, the reality is that auto manufacturers are really pushing the boundaries with their offerings.Take, for example, the BMW X5M, which laps a track just as fast as the E46 M3.That's impressive!Now if you're looking for the most sporting SUV it's pretty hard to look beyond the Macan. That's because it is so dialed in. I recall Agent 001's first impression because he described it along these lines: It's not a smaller Cayenne, it's a bigger Cayman. Considering the handling credentials the Cayman boasts, that's a rather huge compliment.But now the Italians are in the game. After a 2017 where the Giulia got a whole lot of respect — even when it was broken half the time — it seems like 2018 may be the Stelvio's year. Check out this Autocar video review that details this reviewer's experience with this crazy red head.





Having disrupted the sports saloon sector with the brilliant Giulia Quadrifoglio, Alfa Romeo has now turned its attention to the high-performance SUV segment with the Stelvio QV.



With the same 503bhp turbocharged V6 as its four-door stablemate, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio immediately become one of the fastest SUVs on sale. But how does it stack up dynamically? We head to the stunning Jebel Jais mountain road in the United Arab Emirates to find out...







