DRIVEN + VIDEO: Not Your 1990s Kia — REVIEW Of The All-new Kia Stinger Has Reviewer Second Guessing...

I know, I know.

At this point some of you are thoroughly tired of hearing about Kia and its all-new Stinger.

Well, hold on then.

Reviewed across the pond by the folks at Carwow, this review of the Stinger gives us a well-rounded perspective on the all-new sport sedan. Can it REALLY compete with the luxury marques we're used to from the Japanese and German automakers?

I'll let you find out. 

The good news is that the folks over at Carwow seem to tell it like it is. So far the team has been putting up trustworthy clips, so, might as well keep them coming!


The Kia Stinger: a car that takes the Korean brand away from the sensible and affordable, and against some genuine performance cars. This top spec GT model gets a 3.3-litre turbo V6 engine which places it very much in Audi S5 Sportback and BMW 440i Gran Coupe territory. So can it compete against the premium rivals? Find out in my full, in-depth review.




MDarringer

I've had the opportunity to spend some time in a Stinger. It's tremendous fun and yes I'd take it over the Germans because to get everything the Kia gives you, you'll spend a massive premium and you'd lose Kia's probably reliability. It really is too bad Ford isn't replacing the Fusion and Taurus with an RWD Falcon niche sedan.

