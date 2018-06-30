DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What Happens When Jaguar Takes The XE, Sprinkles Some 911 GT3 DNA On It And The XE SV Project 8 Is Born?

Although hybrids and electric vehicles are taking over vehicle fleets, there's some extremely nutty things being created by skunkworks teams. Take, for example, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon that's drag ready, or how about the BMW M4 GTS that requires you to refill its water injection system.



Joining the fray is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8. As they say in the UK, it's a cracker.



Purpose built for track duty, this is another wacky creation thanks to the Special Vehicles Operations (SVO) division. And, once again, its outdone itself. With nearly 600 horsepower and essentially reengineered from the ground up, this XE is more in line with the Porsche 911 GT3 than say a BMW M3.



So, what's it like on the track? See for yourself, below.







The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is not only the most hardcore Jaguar saloon ever - it’s arguably the most extreme four-door car ever built.



Autocar’s Dan Prosser puts the 592bhp Project 8 through its paces on Portimao circuit to find out if there’s more to the car than big power and big wings.



