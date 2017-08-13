DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What's Consumer Report's FIRST Impressions Of The All-new Chevrolet Traverse?

While I know there are many varying opinions about Consumer Reports, I tend to like the publication. That's because the majority of the time the pub is right on the money with its reviews. When I read other reviews I find myself scratching my head with some of the wordsmithing these days but when I read CR's I find myself agreeing with many of my experiences behind the wheel.



Oh, and they tell the truth — this is a rarity in a business where everyone is essentially a shrimp gobbler.



So, what does it make of the all-new General Motors product, the Chevrolet Traverse? Considering consumer's love for all things featuring seven seats, it's an important product for Chevrolet. With all-new vehicles like the Honda Pilot and Volkswagen Atlas, GM has to bring its "A" game.



Did it deliver? See CR's first take, below.





The Chevy Traverse was long overdue for a redesign. For 2018, the company's large SUV gets refined and focuses on fuel economy, packaging and technology.







