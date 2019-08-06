DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What's The All-new Audi e-tron REALLY Like?

One of the big contenders slated to go head-to-head with Tesla and the rest of the latest electric vehicles is Audi's all-new e-tron. Unlike other automakers, Audi's first-ever electric vehicle is a sport-utility vehicle.



You know what they say, right? Give the people what they want.



There's just one problem with the e-tron. It only achieves about 204 miles on a full charge.



While we're sure some pure, EV lovers will not be phased by that number, the general public still has range anxiety. And when you factory in driving conditions and weather, that just over 200 figure can be a bit problematic.



Aside from that hiccup though, how is the e-tron?



Watch below as Autocar's Matt Prior sorts this out.







Audi is the latest manufacturer to launch an electric SUV, with this, the Audi e-tron.



It goes up against the likes of the Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes-Benz EQC and Tesla Model X, by being a large and expensive big electric SUV/crossover/4x4.



At more than £70,000 in the UK this is a proper executive car proposition, and at nearly 2.5 tonnes it's clearly a substantial car.



Partly that's because of the weight of its 95kWh battery pack, which can be fast charged at up to 150kW, which means you can, with the right output, get 80% of charge into it in 30 minutes - though home charging, obviously, will take rather longer.



Just how good, though, is Audi's e-tron? Join us as we discover what it's like inside and on the road.









