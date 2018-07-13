DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What's The All-new BMW X2 REALLY Like?

BMW has not been wasting time introducing more entry-level sport-utility vehicles in its lineup.

First, it was the X1 but now we've received something a bit more...sporting.

Dubbed the X2, it still boasts four doors but it has a more slinky rear end and a greater emphasis on styling.

But, does it deliver a better driving experience? To give you a better understanding of what the X2 delivers, check out Consumer Report's take on the all-new BMW X2.


Based on the X1 platform the all-new 2018 BMW X2 is sleek and offers an engaging driving experience. It drives more like a sporty hatchback rather than an SUV, but unfortunately the X2 sacrifices some interior space due to its styling.




