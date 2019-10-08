DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What's The All-new Porsche Taycan REALLY Like? FIRST DRIVE — Right Here, Right Now!

In the world of electric vehicles, Tesla has been dominating. It's that simple.



The big call from around the globe, whether at hedge funds or in enthusiast forums, is that when the traditional automakers come online, they will crush TSLA. We're still waiting. Everything released, to date, has missed as President Trump would say, "Bigly."



But, then there's the all-new Porsche Taycan. This is the first vehicle that really is set to potentially hit Tesla between the eyes.



While I was lukewarm at first, this all-new clip from The Fully Charged Show has juiced me up — pun intended. See what I mean by watching it below. Then, weigh in and let us know what you think: Does the Taycan have what it takes?



30 launches. It didn't break. And it can still drive home. Sounds promising, Spies!







The Fully Charged Show is given exclusive access to get Jonny Smith behind the wheel of the new first Porsche all electric car - the Taycan - and drive it full throttle from 0-124 mph (200 km/h) dozens of times. The Taycan is a twin motor 600+hp, 96kWh, 800-volt 4-door 4-seater coupe with a supposed range of 320 miles (≈ 515 km) . It can reach 0-62 mph (0 -100 km/h) in just over 3 seconds repeatedly, and can rapid charge at over 250kW. With a charging time ≈ 0 - 80% in about 40 minutes.



Prices for this 'Turbo' launch model will be around £130,000 ( ≈ €141k or USD $158k) with cheaper/slower versions kicking off around £65,000 within 18 months of the car's launch in late 2019.



The Taycan is potentially as much of a milestone for Porsche as the aircooled flat six 911 was, taking aspects of the new 992, 911 and Panamera, but is ground-up all new. Jonny was allowed to take the genuine first drive of the car alone for some 30 full throttle launches, but the final spec and aesthetic details of the Taycan still remain under embargo. The full story is on Jonny's blog entry on our website:



