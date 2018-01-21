DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What's The All-new Volvo XC60 Like To Live With For FOUR Months?

If you've been following AutoSpies for the past 12-18 months, by now I think you would know one thing about me. When it comes to sport-utility vehicles, I am pretty keen on the latest offerings from Volvo.



Although I've heard plenty of interesting, negative commentary, I don't care. I am pro Volvo at the moment. The vehicles aren't perfect but I do like what they're doing over the competition.



The latest vehicle to be rolled out in showrooms is the XC60. Pretty much a baby XC90, it's a nice vehicle for the money if you don't need three rows, which can be found in the larger Volvo.



So, what's it like to live with after four months? The folks over at Carwow shared its experience with the world after doing just that.



See below!





I've lived with the new Volvo XC60 for a few months now, so I've really had a good chance to get to know what's great about it... And what's not. Join me as I talk through some of the cool features, and some of the things that wind me up.







