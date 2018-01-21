DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What's The All-new Volvo XC60 Like To Live With For FOUR Months?

Agent00R submitted on 1/21/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:59:59 AM

1 user comments | Views : 1,286 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you've been following AutoSpies for the past 12-18 months, by now I think you would know one thing about me.

When it comes to sport-utility vehicles, I am pretty keen on the latest offerings from Volvo.

Although I've heard plenty of interesting, negative commentary, I don't care. I am pro Volvo at the moment. The vehicles aren't perfect but I do like what they're doing over the competition. 

The latest vehicle to be rolled out in showrooms is the XC60. Pretty much a baby XC90, it's a nice vehicle for the money if you don't need three rows, which can be found in the larger Volvo. 

So, what's it like to live with after four months? The folks over at Carwow shared its experience with the world after doing just that.

See below!


I've lived with the new Volvo XC60 for a few months now, so I've really had a good chance to get to know what's great about it... And what's not. Join me as I talk through some of the cool features, and some of the things that wind me up.




DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What's The All-new Volvo XC60 Like To Live With For FOUR Months?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

The XC60 is better resolved than the XC90, but it's too expensive for what you get. They sit on the lot in the real world for well over $50K and they really are a $35K product is the problem.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/21/2018 12:32:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]