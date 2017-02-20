DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What's The Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous Plus REALLY Like?

One of the hottest luxury vehicles on the market is the Tesla Model S. It was remarkable to see Tesla come about as a start up and literally start selling units like hot cakes.



The Model S was a force to be reckoned with. Equipped with a large screen inserted in the center stack, performance besting many of the latest and greatest supercars, and an all-new approach to fuel, it certainly made an impression on many.



But, how is it aging? More variants have been released over time and gradual improvements have been pushed to the market. So, how is the latest and greatest?



Well, here's one reviewer's take...





The Tesla Model S emphatically proves that electric cars can be exciting to drive. I try the top spec P100D model – complete with Ludicrous Mode – a car which in terms of both price and performance competes against the Porsche Panamera Turbo. So is it worth switching on to electric power, or is this Tesla a turn-off? Find out what I think in my detailed review.







