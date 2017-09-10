DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What's The World's MOST Luxurious Car REALLY Like? The All-new Rolls-Royce Phantom

A lot of people I speak with don't quite understand how a vehicle can cost upwards of $300-400,000 dollars. I do my best to explain in careful detail why something priced like that is justified. Usually, it falls on deaf ears, which leads me to my belief:



If you have to ask if it's worth it, you clearly have never experienced it first hand.



This brings us to our subject, the all-new Rolls-Royce Phantom. When I piloted the last-gen car, it was instantly recognizable that these vehicles are in another stratosphere. Although the last-gen Phantom had some squeaks and an awful turning radius, there's no doubt in my mind that it deserves ever bit of praise it gets.



It rides unlike anything else on the road today.



But what has Rolls-Royce done with this iteration that really sets it apart from chauffeur-driven autos that cost a fraction of the price? Seek and 'ye shall find.



Check out Autocar's review of the all-new Phantom.





The name Rolls-Royce defines luxury, and the Rolls-Royce Phantom is the pinnacle of Rolls' own range.



This £360,000 luxury saloon is the king of wafting. There's more than 130kg of soundproofing, the interior is lined with hectares of leather, carpets thick enough to tickle your ankles, and whatever kinds of trim you can dream up.



Power comes from a 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 whose power is entirely secondary to the huge reserves of torque, developed so low down in the rev range that you hardly need to put any effort in to get imperious cruising potential.



Join us as tests the new Rolls-Royce Phantom and decides whether it's still the most luxurious car on the planet.









