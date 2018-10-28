While the Subaru Ascent isn't the Japanese company's first go at producing a three-row sport-utility vehicle, we can say it is the company's first good effort at doing so. Remember, the Tribeca existed.



How can you forget that vehicle and that horror show?



Finally, the Subaru team designed a purpose-built, three-row SUV that plays to Subaru's strengths. It's handsome on the outside but we don't suspect it will win any design awards. Its interior is OK but likely won't inspire anyone to purchase solely based on the cabin.



Really, consumers put Subarus in their driveway because they're reliable, have all-wheel drive and put safety first. The Ascent delivers on all those fronts.



For an in-depth point of view on the all-new Ascent, check out Kelley Blue Book's review of the big daddy Subaru, below.







Enthusiasm for Subarus by their owners is the envy of the automotive industry, and Subaru is happy to give the people what they want, meaning SUVs. So meet the all-new seven-passenger Ascent, the first of its kind for the brand. Micah Muzio shows you the Ascent in all its three-row glory. Hopefully, it's even more Subaru for loyalists to love.



<br>



