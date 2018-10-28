DRIVEN + VIDEO: Subaru Suits Up For Seven Seater Duty With The Ascent — How Does It Fare Out?

Agent00R submitted on 10/28/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:19:47 AM

1 user comments | Views : 464 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

While the Subaru Ascent isn't the Japanese company's first go at producing a three-row sport-utility vehicle, we can say it is the company's first good effort at doing so.

Remember, the Tribeca existed.

How can you forget that vehicle and that horror show?

Finally, the Subaru team designed a purpose-built, three-row SUV that plays to Subaru's strengths. It's handsome on the outside but we don't suspect it will win any design awards. Its interior is OK but likely won't inspire anyone to purchase solely based on the cabin.

Really, consumers put Subarus in their driveway because they're reliable, have all-wheel drive and put safety first. The Ascent delivers on all those fronts.

For an in-depth point of view on the all-new Ascent, check out Kelley Blue Book's review of the big daddy Subaru, below.



Enthusiasm for Subarus by their owners is the envy of the automotive industry, and Subaru is happy to give the people what they want, meaning SUVs. So meet the all-new seven-passenger Ascent, the first of its kind for the brand. Micah Muzio shows you the Ascent in all its three-row glory. Hopefully, it's even more Subaru for loyalists to love.




DRIVEN + VIDEO: Subaru Suits Up For Seven Seater Duty With The Ascent — How Does It Fare Out?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

The AssScent is as behind the game as the Atlast. Both look 10 years old. Both are as dull as they can be. The AssScent is selling at a volume that is 50% of what it needs to be to be considered an also ran. As it is, like the Atlast, it's merely a dull footnote. This is an epic miss for Subaru.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2018 11:40:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]