DRIVEN + VIDEO: The All-new Audi A6 Squares Up Against The Mercedes E-Class And BMW 5-Series — Who Gets The "W?"

In the world of sedans, where it's getting sadder by the minute, the mid-size luxury category still moves units. Maybe not everyone believes you need a sport-utility vehicle?



It is here that the Mercedes-Benz E-Class reigns supreme. Personally, if I were buying something in this slice of the auto world, that's what I'd go with.



But I haven't driven the all-new Audi A6. And it makes a strong case for itself — so I am told.



Is it enough though? Only one way to find out as the folks over at Carwow give us their hot take.







This is the Audi A6! Are you on the lookout for a luxurious saloon but don’t have the money to splash out on an A8? Then look no further! The A6 is suitably comfortable and comes packed full of tech, but with a price tag that’s almost half that of an A8! The question is, is it a class leader when there’s such strong competition coming from the likes of the Mercedes E-Class or BMW 5 Series? Join Mat for his latest review to find out!



