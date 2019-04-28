DRIVEN + VIDEO: The All-new Audi A6 Squares Up Against The Mercedes E-Class And BMW 5-Series — Who Gets The "W?"

Agent00R submitted on 4/28/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:13:54 PM

0 user comments | Views : 336 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In the world of sedans, where it's getting sadder by the minute, the mid-size luxury category still moves units.

Maybe not everyone believes you need a sport-utility vehicle?

It is here that the Mercedes-Benz E-Class reigns supreme. Personally, if I were buying something in this slice of the auto world, that's what I'd go with.

But I haven't driven the all-new Audi A6. And it makes a strong case for itself — so I am told.

Is it enough though? Only one way to find out as the folks over at Carwow give us their hot take.



This is the Audi A6! Are you on the lookout for a luxurious saloon but don’t have the money to splash out on an A8? Then look no further! The A6 is suitably comfortable and comes packed full of tech, but with a price tag that’s almost half that of an A8! The question is, is it a class leader when there’s such strong competition coming from the likes of the Mercedes E-Class or BMW 5 Series? Join Mat for his latest review to find out!




DRIVEN + VIDEO: The All-new Audi A6 Squares Up Against The Mercedes E-Class And BMW 5-Series — Who Gets The

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]