DRIVEN + VIDEO: The All-new Audi A7 Is HERE — Is It The NEXT Level Four-door Coupe We've Been Hoping For?

Years ago when the first-gen Audi A7 debuted, the vehicle caught a lot of flack.

Simply put, many critics weren't getting onboard with its fastback styling.

We, on the other hand, gave it a style award.

And, boy, did its sales take off. There was a point in time where A7s were everywhere. That wasn't a bad thing, either. Now we're presented with a second-generation A7 and it's interesting.

That's because its exterior design hasn't changed much but its interior is a full revision. Now instead of a button-centric interior, it's gone fully digital with screens all over. That's not necessarily a bad thing as I discovered recently in the all-new Range Rover Velar.

It just takes some getting used to.

Having said that, scope out this review of the 2019 A7 by Carwow. It may just convince you to give the all-new A7 a shot.



This is the new Audi A7. It’s a stylish coupe that comes with a liftback tailgate to offer you a huge amount of room in the back. It’s a great option to have considering the price tag attached to the car, so are the likes of the infotainment system and driving quality also top of the range? Keep watching to find out!




User Comments

MDarringer

Like what Audi did with the A5 in the second generation, so they did with the A7. The first A7 is stunningly gorgeous especially from the rear, but now the A7 is as generic as a Fusion or Sonata--both of which are better looking. So visually, there is nothing--other than the emblem--that says "premium". The quality of materials similarly did not look like a one-level jump higher from mainstream, so justifying the dizzying price is difficult. Carwow Boy essentially described driving it like it was an Oldsmobile, so why not just get a Buick? The A5 and A7 used to be signs that someone inside Audi had talent to create a compelling car, but clearly they are no longer welcome behind the scenes.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/28/2018 11:05:49 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

