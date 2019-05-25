DRIVEN + VIDEO: The Volvo S60 Gets A Bit Roughed Up In This Consumer Reports' Review — Should Volvo JUST Build SUVs?

In its latest review, Consumer Reports takes on the all-new Volvo S60. The S60 was one of the company's volume selling vehicles.



It makes sense given it was always priced competitively and there were some variants to appeal to the masses. Now though, we just wonder why the Swedish brand isn't just building sport-utility vehicles.



The XC90, XC60 and XC40 are hot items.



And in this Consumer Reports' review, it seems like the publication is taking Volvo to task. Some of the gripes are a bit peculiar, at best. Take, for example, the complaints about the front seatbacks having hard plastic — which entry-level luxury car doesn't do this? And then the "issue" of the seats being low? Just seems a bit silly, really.



Having said that, we've got to ask: What do YOU think of this first impression of the all-new S60 by Consumer Reports?







Volvo’s sleek and minimalist styling gives the new S60 some curb appeal. But in our tests, the compact luxury sports sedan falls behind competitors and comes with Volvo’s complicated infotainment system.



