DRIVEN + VIDEO: What's The ELECTRIC Future Have In Store For Mercedes-Benz's All-new EQS? IN-DEPTH Look At The Concept...

Will the real Tesla competitor please stand up?

While the all-new Porsche Taycan is said to have raised the benchmark of all-new electric vehicles, we're not buying the hype at the moment.

That's because it can't quite stand up to today's Model S just on paper.

We know the technical specifications don't always tell the story but until we get behind the wheel to find out for ourselves we're hanging tight.

Having said that, we're interested in what Mercedes-Benz is working on bringing to the table in form of the EQS. Although the EQC sport-utility vehicle is a dud in our humble opinion, the EQS is going to be a much better EV from what we can tell. That's because it's been developed from the ground up rather than shoehorning an EV powerplant into a GLC-Class SUV.

And we've already shared spy shots of the prototype EQS doing developmental testing as it prepares for production.

According to Mercedes, the EQS will have around 400 miles of range on a full charge. Power will be ample with over 450 horsepower and over 550 lb.-ft. of torque.

So, what the concept like? See below.





User Comments

MDarringer

It's simply beautiful in that video. It's magnificent.

The S Class is absolutely hands-down the premium sedan to have. It handily beats the A8, 7 Series, LS, and G90, but it's also arguably better than the Flying Spur. I'd rather be in an S Class than a Phantom even.

NOW, the EQS is likely to be the EV premium sedan to have. THIS is what the Bentley Flying Spur should have been. THIS is what a Rolls Royce Ghost should be. If Lexus and Genesis were smart they could get on a crash course design/development path to build their own EQS.

Bye, bye Audi and BMW. Mercedes is delivering a 1-2 death punch.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 9:55:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

runninglogan1

But you'll hate the production version, like you hate everything else.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/27/2019 5:40:22 AM | | Votes: 1   

t_bone

It's almost 2020 and this is what I would have expected to see on the roads. Not the jacked up buckets of legos that have taken over.

Hope they build it close to this.

t_bone (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 11:33:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Dexter1

Beautiful in every way. Inside. Outside. But will I have to pay extra for the top half of the steering wheel?

Dexter1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/27/2019 12:19:27 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

