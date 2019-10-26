DRIVEN + VIDEO: What's The ELECTRIC Future Have In Store For Mercedes-Benz's All-new EQS? IN-DEPTH Look At The Concept...

Will the real Tesla competitor please stand up?



While the all-new Porsche Taycan is said to have raised the benchmark of all-new electric vehicles, we're not buying the hype at the moment. That's because it can't quite stand up to today's Model S just on paper.



We know the technical specifications don't always tell the story but until we get behind the wheel to find out for ourselves we're hanging tight.



Having said that, we're interested in what Mercedes-Benz is working on bringing to the table in form of the EQS. Although the EQC sport-utility vehicle is a dud in our humble opinion, the EQS is going to be a much better EV from what we can tell. That's because it's been developed from the ground up rather than shoehorning an EV powerplant into a GLC-Class SUV.



And we've already shared spy shots of the prototype EQS doing developmental testing as it prepares for production.



According to Mercedes, the EQS will have around 400 miles of range on a full charge. Power will be ample with over 450 horsepower and over 550 lb.-ft. of torque.



