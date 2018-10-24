DRIVEN: Volvo's S60 Attacks The Germans Head On, But What About The Japanese?

It was the kind of Santa Monica day that makes one think about the scent of sandalwood, the tone of sun-kissed skin, and the feeling of fine sand exfoliating every bare foot strolling the beach. The grills inside of Michelin stared restaurants were heating up in preparation for A-list clientele and somewhere down the boulevard you could hear the howl of a Ferrari—definitely a Spider—confirming that yes, Eden really is a place you can point to on a map.

Instead of strolling the nearby boardwalk with an overpriced coffee in hand like the rest of the Angelenos, I was to be found in the parking lot of the Shutters Hotel that Volvo had flown me to, inspecting the lean muscle mass rippling underneath the sheetmetal of the 2019 S60. A glance is all it takes to realize Volvo made the right choice when it picked one of Los Angeles’ ritziest neighborhoods to let us loose in a fleet of all new S60s.