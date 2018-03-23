DRIVEN: What Is The First Korean Muscle Car REALLY Like?

You might not think it from the pictures—I certainly didn't at first—but the Kia Stinger GT is a damn fine-looking car.

Over the course of a four-hour drive, I got three lingering glances from pedestrians and other drivers alike, and one very enthusiastic thumbs-up from a woman crossing the street. Granted, it was on the Deathrace 2000 course of a road beneath the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, so she may have simply been glad that I stopped at the red instead of swerving towards her and mashing the gas, but I'm fairly certain she was reacting to the sleek chunk of Korean-sourced sheetmetal stopped in front of her.

