Daimler And Bosch To Bring Level 4 and 5 Self Driving Cars To Market Within 3 Years

Mercedes’ parent company, Daimler, announced today an important partnership with German auto supplier Bosch to develop self-driving technology aimed at the taxi and ridesharing industries.

The agreement includes the goal to reach level 4 and 5 autonomous driving systems “by the start of the next decade” – 2020-2021 – which is in line with each company’s previous timelines for autonomous driving. 

Daimler and Bosch, both Germany-based companies, have been developing self-driving technologies on their own and through different partnerships in the industry, but this new alliance appears to be a more important step for each company.
 



