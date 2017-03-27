Daimler CEO Credits Tesla With Shedding The Granola Image Of EV Vehicles

Daimler and Tesla have an interesting relationship.

New Tesla fans might not know that Daimler actually saved the electric automaker from bankruptcy, according to CEO Elon Musk, when they invested $50 million for ~9% of the company back in 2009.

What is interesting is that despite this early show of confidence in the company, it has taken years for the German automaker to launch its own serious electrification effort, but it’s now ready to do it and they thank Tesla for having paved the way.

On the sidelines of SXSW 2017 earlier this month, Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche told German magazine T3N:
 



Car4life1

Mercedes is one Bad B****, the one company that threatened to challenge them in the realm of innovation in tech turns out to be a company they helped save from bankruptcy and is an ally/future partner in innovation...

Nice, their strategic planning team is a BEAST!

Posted on 3/27/2017 2:56:57 PM

Posted on 3/27/2017 2:56:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TheSteve

Re "Shedding the 'Granola' image of EVs" -- I'm sure the quirky styling of many EVs is a factor that works against them, and gave them that 'Granola' image. The Tesla Model S looks like a regular car. Put a faux grill on the Model 3 and it too would pass as a regular car.

Posted on 3/27/2017 4:03:55 PM

Posted on 3/27/2017 4:03:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

