Daimler Raises Profit Forecast Because It Seems Mercedes Is Printing Money Now

Daimler raised its outlook for 2017 on surging profit from the Mercedes-Benz cars unit and improving commercial-vehicle operations.

The automaker predicted "significant" growth in group profit, compared with its previous forecast of only "slight" gains this year.

"We have a variety of opportunities for further profitable growth," CEO Dieter Zetsche said Wednesday in a statement. "We do have the right products to take advantage of these opportunities and the financial strength to make the necessary investments."



