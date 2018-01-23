Danica Patrick Returns To Go Daddy Racing For 2018 Daytona

Danica Patrick announced her retirement from full-time racing back in November, saying that she will be finished with her driving role after competing in the 2018 Daytona 500 as well as the Memorial Day bash in Indy. While she competed in her final race of the 2017 season with Stewart-Haas Racing, she was yet to confirm a sponsor for either of the previously mentioned events for this calendar year. Now, less than a month before the 500-mile contest at Daytona, Patrick has revealed that she will once again compete in GoDaddy Green with Premium Motorsports at the Floridian race.



