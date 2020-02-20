Dare To Say Different? Consumer Reports Declares Telsa The Absolute Leader In Electric Cars

Tesla’s lead in electric car batteries and energy efficiency was recently acknowledged fully by Consumer Reports, a publication that has extensively tested the company’s vehicles and features over the years.

 CR’s recognition was partly encouraged by the range of the Model Y, which was improved by Tesla as the crossover neared its release. 

The Tesla Model Y Performance was initially announced with a range of 280 miles per charge. This is not bad at all, considering that fellow premium crossovers such as the Jaguar I-PACE and even larger vehicles like the Audi e-tron were in the low to mid-200s when it comes to their EPA rated range. Yet, in a recent announcement, Tesla revealed that the Model Y Performance would actually have a range of 315 miles per charge.



User Comments

USNA1999

No doubt about it.

Posted on 2/20/2020 12:32:22 PM

Posted on 2/20/2020 12:32:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

malba2367

That is absolutely true, they are at least 5 years ahead of others in terms of the battery tech and range which should make sense because they have been at it longer than others. They are not ahead in terms of build quality, materials quality and manufacturing operations. If they can fix those 3 areas they will be a huge force. If Elon had the ability to see his organizations weaknesses....right now (with their crazy valuation) is the time for them to try to acquire Magna or Valmet which would give them overnight robust manufacturing and supply chain management.

Posted on 2/20/2020 1:06:04 PM

Posted on 2/20/2020 1:06:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

wilfred

I don't doubt that. But I also don't doubt company has to be profitable to stay in business.

Posted on 2/20/2020 7:31:06 PM

Posted on 2/20/2020 7:31:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

That's like saying shit is the absolute leader in human rectal waste. No one else is really in the market heavily.

Posted on 2/20/2020 7:34:50 PM

Posted on 2/20/2020 7:34:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

FAQMD

MDarringer - Bingo! Please don't confuse the Tesla Zombies ... ha, ha, ha

Posted on 2/21/2020 1:51:44 AM

Posted on 2/21/2020 1:51:44 AM | | Votes: 0   

