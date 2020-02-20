Dare To Say Different? Consumer Reports Declares Telsa The Absolute Leader In Electric Cars

Tesla’s lead in electric car batteries and energy efficiency was recently acknowledged fully by Consumer Reports, a publication that has extensively tested the company’s vehicles and features over the years. CR’s recognition was partly encouraged by the range of the Model Y, which was improved by Tesla as the crossover neared its release.

The Tesla Model Y Performance was initially announced with a range of 280 miles per charge. This is not bad at all, considering that fellow premium crossovers such as the Jaguar I-PACE and even larger vehicles like the Audi e-tron were in the low to mid-200s when it comes to their EPA rated range. Yet, in a recent announcement, Tesla revealed that the Model Y Performance would actually have a range of 315 miles per charge.