Darwin Award? Man Trys To Steal Car From Active Crime Scene

Three people are in custody after a police chase and attempted car theft Wednesday.

Velda City police said they tried to pull a woman over late Wednesday morning, but she sped off. Police chased her into the city where she jumped out of the car and ran off. The car crashed near the intersection of Clay and Greer avenues in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Police quickly took her into custody. While they were arresting her, two men in an SUV pulled up next to the crashed car. The passenger jumped out and tried to steal the crashed car, but police arrested him.



