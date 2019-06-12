Deal Of The Century? Ford Dealer Continues In House Tuning Tradition With 1000HP Mustang For Only $55,000

If it's muscle you're looking for, you could do a lot worse than a Ford Mustang.Dearborn offers its pony car with anywhere between 310 horsepower (in the base EcoBoost model) all the way up to 760 (in the new Shelby GT500). But that's still not enough for some, and one dealer is only too glad to cater to those power-hungry pony-car buyers.

That dealer is Lebanon Ford, based not in the Middle Eastern country but in the suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio. Lebanon Ford has offered some high-powered Mustang upgrades of its own in the past, but this one takes the cake.