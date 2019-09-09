Dealer Association Claims It Will Cost Too Much To Secure Consumer Data From Criminals

Agent009 submitted on 9/9/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:35:46 AM

0 user comments | Views : 116 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Potential revisions to federal data security rules could add billions of dollars in costs to U.

S. auto dealerships in total, as stores already are slumped under the weight of shrinking margins and slowing new-vehicle sales.
 
Proposed changes to the Federal Trade Commission's Safeguards Rule, which dictates how financial institutions protect consumer data, would require dealerships nationwide to shell out hundreds of thousands of dollars each annually to comply, on top of what they spend to comply with other regulations, leaders of the National Automobile Dealers Association contend.


Read Article


Dealer Association Claims It Will Cost Too Much To Secure Consumer Data From Criminals

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]