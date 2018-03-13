Dealers Reportedly Refusing New Accord Shipments Because It Isn't Selling

Despite Honda putting together a formidable package in the 2018 Accord, dealers across the United States are having trouble selling the car, and not just because of the struggling midsize saloon segment.

It’s been reported that some Honda dealers are even turning down shipments from the Marysville plant, simply because once the 2018 Accord reaches a dealer’s lot, it’s being forced to just sit there.

According to Autonews, inventory levels stood at a 104-day supply at the beginning of the month, and the culprit seems to be the lack of enticing lease offers – something Toyota has a handle on, when it comes to the new Camry.