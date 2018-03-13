Dealers Reportedly Refusing New Accord Shipments Because It Isn't Selling

Agent009 submitted on 3/13/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:15:32 PM

1 user comments | Views : 554 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Despite Honda putting together a formidable package in the 2018 Accord, dealers across the United States are having trouble selling the car, and not just because of the struggling midsize saloon segment.

It’s been reported that some Honda dealers are even turning down shipments from the Marysville plant, simply because once the 2018 Accord reaches a dealer’s lot, it’s being forced to just sit there.

According to Autonews, inventory levels stood at a 104-day supply at the beginning of the month, and the culprit seems to be the lack of enticing lease offers – something Toyota has a handle on, when it comes to the new Camry.



Read Article


Dealers Reportedly Refusing New Accord Shipments Because It Isn't Selling

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

countguy

That's because it hideous and is trying to show the Camry they aren't the only ones that can make horrible looking sedans.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 3/13/2018 2:33:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]