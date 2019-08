It’s Toyota Supra season at dealerships, otherwise known as that time when your BMW jokes benefit from a slight renaissance in popularity—“Will they accept it at the BMW service centers? Ha, ha! Get it?”—before they get worn out again. But that also means it’s markup season, like this recent Supra listed by a Florida dealership for about $140,000 over MSRP.

The car didn’t sell for quite that much, but the dealership did tell Jalopnik that someone paid six figures for it.