Death Of A Segment: Chrysler 300 To Be Phased Out And Replaced With A Minivan

he appearance of the unabashedly traditional, square-rigged Chrysler 300 in the mid-2000s inspired high-fives among car lovers sickened by the 1990s Ovoid Era.

It’s unlikely those same revellers feel the same way about the 300 biting the dust to make room for a tech-savvy, electric minivan. And yet, that’s what we’re hearing. In 2020, the last Chrysler passenger car will reportedly give way to a second Chrysler minivan, keeping the shrunken brand’s two-vehicle lineup intact. If only we could say the same for its heritage.

llaroo

kind of like people lamenting the loss of horse and buggy to piston engines. Maybe cars have always been the bridge to the ultimate vehicle design for people.

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 9/19/2018 3:39:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

